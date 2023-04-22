Tweet All About It: ‘Sometimes I honestly can’t believe how lucky I am to live in Colorado’

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least, those that are printable) about Aspen and display them (usually) on Sunday.

The Aspen Times is available on Twitter, as well. Simply type in “TheAspenTimes” on Twitter (No spaces, please), and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.

1.)

Sometimes I honestly can’t believe how lucky I am to live in Colorado #gratitude #Aspen #HighlandBowl ⛷ pic.twitter.com/q65h6C1Dez — Trish Zornio (@trish_zornio) April 17, 2023

2.)

Employee day on Highlands. Pretty epic day! One bowl lap and then BBQ with the team! #iskiedtoday #aspen pic.twitter.com/XA1rcBdj7g — Ivan Wassgren🇸🇪🇺🇸 (@IWassgren) April 17, 2023

3.)

The sun decided to come back out for 9 fresh inches on Aspen Mountain. Time to get in one last powder day before it’s gone! #aspen #aspenco #springskiing pic.twitter.com/ZPubdnjqdf — AspenCo (@AspenCO) April 20, 2023

4.)

“Culture Shifters is a community dedicated to redefining the idea of what it looks like to be a snowboarder” – @selema



Thank you, Selema and Zeb Powell for bringing together a legendary group to celebrate the snowboard community.

📍@aspensnowmass pic.twitter.com/bpugo0BDal — Burton Snowboards (@burtonsnowboard) April 13, 2023

5.)