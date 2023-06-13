Tweet All About It: Snowmass Edition

There are so many tweets about Snowmass, we thought we would give the Snowmass Sun its own Tweet All About It. We’ve picked out our favorite and not-so-favorite (at least, those that are printable) tweets about Snowmass.

The Aspen Times is available on Twitter, as well. Simply type in “TheAspenTimes” on Twitter (No spaces, please), and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.

1.)

First ever and very spontaneous relay trail run and can only recommend it. #snowmass #ragnarrelay #colorado pic.twitter.com/MKZCffR6wD — Nicky Redl (@NickyRedl) June 12, 2023

2.)

First Ragnar Trail Relay this past weekend up in Snowmass.



Trails were ran, drinks were drank, and fun was had.@newglarusbrew wen sponsorship?? pic.twitter.com/CCX681EKcQ — Nick Spiess (Spicy Arc) (@realnickspiess) June 11, 2023

3.)

Our walk to church. Last day in Snowmass. 💐🏔️☀️ pic.twitter.com/Vkqz6pZrW8 — Dr. Deb #D4L Island Style 🇺🇦☀️😎🏖 (@DebinHiltonHead) June 11, 2023

4.)

Wife just finished a 6 mile trail loop on a ridge in Snowmass/Aspen in the dark for a Ragnar relay team.



I watched the Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/XwzWiojxIG — Fundamental Investor (@fundiescapital) June 10, 2023

5.)