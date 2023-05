There are so many tweets about Snowmass, we thought we would give the Snowmass Sun its own Tweet All About It. We’ve picked out our favorite and not-so-favorite (at least, those that are printable) tweets about Snowmass.

The Aspen Times is available on Twitter, as well. Simply type in “TheAspenTimes” on Twitter (No spaces, please), and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.

April showers bring May wildlife.



Bears continue to be seen around town, and some (seen here) are returning to the office. Be bear aware and respect wildlife!



More on bears: https://t.co/o7fYpXH0Mv pic.twitter.com/ESucbuWezT — TOSV (@TownofSnowmass) May 16, 2023

Art of the Day: "Maroon Creek Snowmass Colorado". Buy at: https://t.co/QQab7GAIVh pic.twitter.com/fHSZtvy0QG — Chris Rutledge (@ChrisRArt) April 10, 2023

Snowboarding at high altitudes feels incredible. I was able to experience this firsthand when I took a trip to Snowmass Ski Resort in Colorado. The elevation reached was almost 10,000 feet above sea level and the air was crisp and clear pic.twitter.com/na18V24pDW — S|Lemus (@SLemus1028361) May 22, 2023

