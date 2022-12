Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least, those that are printable) about Aspen and display them (usually) on Sunday.

Rugged up for SNOW POLO in Aspen! 🐎 ❄️ pic.twitter.com/tFY3EaIXM8 — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) December 23, 2022

We had a great night with friends at the 🎬Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery🎬 screening in Aspen, followed by a beautiful reception at The Caribou Club. 👊 J.O. pic.twitter.com/JXmmXLvUqK — John Oates (@JohnOates) December 22, 2022

These dogs probably have really good credit & own a second home in Aspen. pic.twitter.com/2x5ItO1M6D — Clumsy (@Dani_elephant1) December 19, 2022

