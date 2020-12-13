Tweet All About It: Snow and wine for the holidays
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
“In #aspen news – The Wine Bar opens at The Nell Saturday 12.12 with a DJ spinning vinyl, sommeliers at your service + an Art Deco design. #cheers #winetime” – @TheLittleNell
“#Colorado is awesometastic! I’m sure you’ve been up in the #Mountains by now, but check out #Turnerville #TinyTown #Railroad … #MaroonBells by #Aspen and of course, the #Stanley Hotel from the #Shining!” – @Chad_WSAW
“If the old sailors’ adage is true, our colorful sunrise this morning confirms a storm is on the way! We are expecting snow in #Aspen tomorrow through Sunday morning!” – @AspenLodging
“#Skiday @aspensnowmass #Aspen #AjaxMountain 28,303’ vertical feet in 2days!! @ The Sundeck at Aspen Mountain” – @melissamullerRE
“Hit the slopes! It’s time for a magical #Winter in #Aspen!” – @garyfeldman
“We’re so lucky to have ACES in #aspen. A well deserved win as Best Nonprofit of 2020 in @TheAspenTimes Best of Aspen awards!” – @allthewaymaymay
“We’ve always loved the Gant right in Aspen, since we stayed there a couple of years ago and NOW they have pizza from Propaganda Pie!” – @skichaletsusa
The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.
