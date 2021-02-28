Tweet All About It: Slopes and suds in style
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
“If you didn’t know Amen Wardy you’ve never been to Aspen #Aspen” – @johnOmendez
“It’s Friday. Time to go make stories for Monday. @yoanna__orlaie #aspen #aspencolorado #colorado #springtravel” – @MollyGibson101
“@HotelJerome #CO In love w historic hotel #Aspen. décor embodies authenticity. Spend hours at J Bar Living Room. After you explored the nearby Maroon Bells, hiking/biking/fishing.” – @hollylombardo
“Purchase a regular-priced pizza and post a photo of it to social media — tagging @aspenpieshop or #aspenpieshop — and the business will donate a cheese or pepperoni pie to a local family.” – @eatAspen
“Currently daydreaming about watching #Shortsfest30 from an @aspensnowmass gondola.” – @aspenfilm
“Carving up some powder in a little place called Aspen! Lol #snowboarding #aspen #viral” – @bb_ingy
“Mountain beers hit different #Aspen” – @kftackett
“It was all a dream @AspenSnowmass was firing yesterday! #Aspen #Colorado” – @johnshute_
“Hey @NHL, I have a perfect setting for your next Outdoor game! #MaroonBells #Aspen @Avalanche“ – @bracken303
“Hitting the slopes in #Aspen w/ @ferastyle #ski #skistyle” – @rachaeldickhute
“Chillin’ like a villain. #Aspen #Colorado #Snowmass #Skiing” – @semadudee
