Tweet All About It: Slopes and suds in style





Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“If you didn’t know Amen Wardy you’ve never been to Aspen #Aspen” – @johnOmendez

“It’s Friday. Time to go make stories for Monday. @yoanna__orlaie #aspen #aspencolorado #colorado #springtravel” – @MollyGibson101

“@HotelJerome #CO In love w historic hotel #Aspen. décor embodies authenticity. Spend hours at J Bar Living Room. After you explored the nearby Maroon Bells, hiking/biking/fishing.” – @hollylombardo

“Purchase a regular-priced pizza and post a photo of it to social media — tagging @aspenpieshop or #aspenpieshop — and the business will donate a cheese or pepperoni pie to a local family.” – @eatAspen

“Currently daydreaming about watching #Shortsfest30 from an @aspensnowmass gondola.” – @aspenfilm

“Carving up some powder in a little place called Aspen! Lol #snowboarding #aspen #viral” – @bb_ingy

“Mountain beers hit different #Aspen” – @kftackett

“It was all a dream @AspenSnowmass was firing yesterday! #Aspen #Colorado” – @johnshute_

“Hey @NHL, I have a perfect setting for your next Outdoor game! #MaroonBells #Aspen @Avalanche“ – @bracken303

“Hitting the slopes in #Aspen w/ @ferastyle #ski #skistyle” – @rachaeldickhute

“Chillin’ like a villain. #Aspen #Colorado #Snowmass #Skiing” – @semadudee

