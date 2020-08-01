Tweet All About It: See the sights, and the tourists

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“@jonbangle and I just submitted our #shortfilm “Little May” @LittleMayFilm to @aspenfilm via http://FilmFreeway.com! – The #FilmFestival takes place in April 2021 – a glorious time to be in Aspen! We hope to join you #AspenShortfest #Aspen” — @DanielleBisutti

“@AspenSnowmass Instead of catering to the most annoying tourists this town has ever experienced, really go old school and make it a locals only mountain. Aspen would regain all the respect it used to have before it started sucking up to entitlement and rudeness. #ski #aspen” — @Shebiegirl

“@cityofaspen America’s largest Texan refugee camp. Established: Summer 2020 #Aspen” — @LoganG970

“#picnic spot along #marooncreek after our #hike the quiet, shade, beauty washes my #soul anew. Perfect spot to just be still. #maroonbells #aspen #colorado #hikingadventures” — @RWRtravelers

“Comet NEOWISE + Aspen = MAGIC” — @skichaletsusa

“#Aspen These individuals take a 15 min gondola ride to 11,221 ft. for 1 hour #yoga class 3x per week. Seeing the commitment so many in #Colorado have for fitness is inspiring. I’ll be looking for the same when I get back to #indiana #zionsville” — @simglass40

“Like a dream… Feeling renewed and full of fresh energy after 4 days & 4 nights in the Elk Mountains #maroonbells #fourpassloop #aspen @ Maroon Bells–Snowmass Wilderness” — @dynohuntermusic

“Three years ago we had the pleasure of playing Snowmass, Colorado. Truly one of the most amazing venues we have ever seen. That backdrop is nature at its finest. #Snowmass #Aspen #FreddyJonesBand #Nature… “ — @RIchRoss13

“Check out second home market numbers. I have heard real estate in #Aspen selling for $4k per square foot; the wealthy are doing just fine” — @AnnaNear1

The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.