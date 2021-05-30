Tweet All About It: Quiet time
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
“The trees are budding, the sun is shining, and it’s a beautiful time to get outside and explore in #Aspen” — @MollyGibson101
“I love the East End area of Aspen. Its quiet, I can ride my bike along the river, and the homes here are beautiful in this idyllic neighborhood. #vlog #eastendaspen #aspen #luxuryrealestate #aspenrealestate #aspenclub #engelvolkers #evusa” — @ErikBerg_Aspen
“Neat pilot program coming to #Aspen and surrounding areas in the #RoaringForkValley to do automated wildfire detection using AI and visible light cameras! #WildfireTech #PilotProgram” — @WxKyleNelson
The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.
