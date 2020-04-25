Tweet All About It: Quiet runways, empty fairways

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“Looking forward to some social distancing at Aspen Golf Course next week!” — @AspenItrip

“Support your local businesses. #buylocal #aspen Here’s what’s open: https://aspentimes.com/news/whats-open-essential-businesses-open-in-the-aspen-area/“ — @raleinerev

“All is quiet with not a plane in sight at Aspen Airport this morning.” — @kimskiallen

“If you need food or have food to donate #Aspen Family Connections can help! We hope everyone is staying safe and healthy during this COVID-19 crisis. Thank you to our whole community for your continued support.” — @AspenAEF

“#Quarantine19 – #17 I’m going with #AjaxTavern in #Aspen missing these truffle fries right now @ Ajax Tavern” — @nooodleeats

“That time I attempted a beard on my first trip to Aspen #Travel #Aspen” — @sethtravis

“BRB ordering a catapult for my next trip to Aspen. Can’t attack a building, but Boujie eurotrash, GAME ON” — @jwilker

“The City of Aspen is collecting donations of homemade reusable masks and materials. Please bring your mask/donation in an individual ziplock bag. Drop off Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 am – 12 pm at 630 W Main St at the Special Events Cabin” — @CountyPitkin

