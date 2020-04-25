Tweet All About It: Quiet runways, empty fairways
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
“Looking forward to some social distancing at Aspen Golf Course next week!” — @AspenItrip
“Support your local businesses. #buylocal #aspen Here’s what’s open: https://aspentimes.com/news/whats-open-essential-businesses-open-in-the-aspen-area/“ — @raleinerev
“All is quiet with not a plane in sight at Aspen Airport this morning.” — @kimskiallen
“If you need food or have food to donate #Aspen Family Connections can help! We hope everyone is staying safe and healthy during this COVID-19 crisis. Thank you to our whole community for your continued support.” — @AspenAEF
“#Quarantine19 – #17 I’m going with #AjaxTavern in #Aspen missing these truffle fries right now @ Ajax Tavern” — @nooodleeats
“That time I attempted a beard on my first trip to Aspen #Travel #Aspen” — @sethtravis
“BRB ordering a catapult for my next trip to Aspen. Can’t attack a building, but Boujie eurotrash, GAME ON” — @jwilker
“The City of Aspen is collecting donations of homemade reusable masks and materials. Please bring your mask/donation in an individual ziplock bag. Drop off Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 am – 12 pm at 630 W Main St at the Special Events Cabin” — @CountyPitkin
The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.
