Tweet All About It: Perfect weather for riding

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“My History of #Skiing students were fascinated by @AspenSnowmass. We have 4 posts on that resort, esp its #sustainability programs & #GaySkiWeek. Thanks to those from the resort who helped & to the @COSnowsportsMus #aspen #environment @emoryhistory” – @JMiller1789

“Rode Brienne of Aspen up to the Bells today while the road is still closed and it was *chef’s kiss* Perfect weather for a 20 mile ride @TrekBikes @AspenCO @Colorado #bike #mountainbike #marlin8 #aspen #colorado #getoutside” – @jemappellejelly

“Last night before dinner #aspen was a #ghosttown. Wacky weather. It rained on the way home and woke to a snow blanket on the town. #snow in May?” – @HollywoodShui

“Maroon Bells, a couple years ago. I miss heading there every fall for the colors. #aspen #maroonbells #snowmass #photography” – @marketamp

