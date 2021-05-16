Tweet All About It: Perfect weather for riding
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
“My History of #Skiing students were fascinated by @AspenSnowmass. We have 4 posts on that resort, esp its #sustainability programs & #GaySkiWeek. Thanks to those from the resort who helped & to the @COSnowsportsMus #aspen #environment @emoryhistory” – @JMiller1789
“Rode Brienne of Aspen up to the Bells today while the road is still closed and it was *chef’s kiss* Perfect weather for a 20 mile ride @TrekBikes @AspenCO @Colorado #bike #mountainbike #marlin8 #aspen #colorado #getoutside” – @jemappellejelly
“Last night before dinner #aspen was a #ghosttown. Wacky weather. It rained on the way home and woke to a snow blanket on the town. #snow in May?” – @HollywoodShui
“Maroon Bells, a couple years ago. I miss heading there every fall for the colors. #aspen #maroonbells #snowmass #photography” – @marketamp
The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Tweet All About It: Perfect weather for riding
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.