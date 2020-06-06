Tweet All About It: Peaceful protesters

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“The City of Aspen and Aspen Police welcome your peaceful protest. If you haven’t already seen the City of Aspen’s letter of our anti-racist stance, it’s on our homepage.” — @cityofaspen

“I have not visited Estes Park, but I have spent time in #Aspen #Colorado. There’s no lake there, but the views of the #Rockies are splendid too. What can I say? I’m a sucker for a #MountainView.” — @AndrewPickwood

“A Porsche in the evening light of Aspen, CO. @porsche” — @cliffordphoto

“We’re looking forward to hiking and sightseeing at 11,200 feet on #Aspen Mountain beginning June 12!” — @AspenMeadows

“Some say it’s the whitest town in America. #aspen #GeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter” — @votewire

“How fun do these camp activities sound? Downhill biking, rock climbing, rocket building, mtn boarding, arts and crafts, hiking, and the Breathtaker Alpine Coaster. You can do this at @AspenSnowmass! #Aspen #Colorado #Snowmass #AMountainForEveryone” — @ColoradoSkiUSA

“@jenevolent leading the #blacklivesmatter protest today at Wagner Park in Aspen …” — @IamMBB

“With a mix of walk-in and virtual experiences, Aspen area galleries are showcasing new artwork this weekend. #TGIF” — @ColoMtnCollege

