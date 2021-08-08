Tweet all about it: Out to see the views in Aspen





Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“Happiness is: hiking up Ajax (from 8k feet to 11.2k in just under three miles) and then eating a giant piece of pizza for second breakfast. #aspen“ – @CourtPancakes

“Weekend forecast: 100% chance of fishing. Anyone else?? #flyfishaspen #flyfishing #aspenoutfittingcompany #onthefly #sunset #aspen #aspenco #riversunset #getoutside #visitcolorado #colorado #exploremore #fishing #flyfish #guidedflyfishing” – @AspenOutfitting

“Truffle fries and frosé. Our favorite combination. #nellstyle #aspen“ – @TheLittleNell

“Intentional or inadvertent feeding is THE major cause of most wildlife problems, including bears in the trash. Don’t feed wildlife. Lock your trash. Listen to your better nature. #BearAware #CityOfAspen #Aspen #BeBearAware #WildLivesCO #AspenBears @COParksWildlife” – @cityofaspen

“Breathtaking morning at Maroon Bells. A photo does not do justice to its beauty. #maroonbells #americanwest #aspen #rockymountains #greattimeswithgreatfriends” – @hedrives

The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes ” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.