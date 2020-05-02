Tweet All About It: Masked beauty in Aspen

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“Never thought I’d say this but…. Can we PLEASE do what #Aspen is doing Up to $2650 fine and/or jail time if you are not wearing a mask? YES PLEASE!!!!” — @cpttrashpanda

“The beauty of Maroon Bells in Aspen, Colorado, makes us smile. Until we no longer need social distancing, we are posting daily photos that make us smile” — @WeBelieveSmiles

“Spring in #Aspen! With each new bloom, we are closer to our glorious #summer season.” — @AspenLodging

“#Aspen joins several #Colorado communities requiring #FaceMasks (ODG..) DO NOT EVEN come close to me without a mask.. “That’s just the way it is..”” — @16thStMALL

“@BlazingAdv I can’t wait to get back out there with you! You have the best group adventures! #optoutside #aspen #adventure” — @Djangobelle

“Thank you @AspenSnowmass for doing a great job maintaining snow on our slopes so we can get to earn some turns #ski #aspen #skinuphill. Your generosity is much appreviated by the community.” — @Shebiegirl

The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.