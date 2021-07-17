Tweet All About It: Making it to the top
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
“Summer in Aspen Colorado. Green and gorgeous! #Aspen #Colorado #Summer” – @jollyhobos
“Hiked a part of Mt. Elbert #today made it to about 13,300ft elevation and oh boy we felt it #Aspen #Colorado #vacationmode #couplegoals #StrongerTogether #thursdaymorning #OptOutside #ptwithotherinterests ” – @RodlynBrdn
“Climb a mountain – check. #Aspen #explore” – @JodiSamsa
“Colorado 14ers are somethin else #colorado #aspen” – @mkvackay
“Holy shit. I forgot to lock the car door + a bear got into it last night! #aspen” – @AmyTaraKoch
“Numerous pro athletes, plus @Pharrell, were in #Aspen this week for a thing. Glad to have Aspen back doing Aspen things.” – @austin_colbert
The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.
