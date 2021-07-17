Tweet All About It: Making it to the top

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“Summer in Aspen Colorado. Green and gorgeous! #Aspen #Colorado #Summer” – @jollyhobos

“Hiked a part of Mt. Elbert #today made it to about 13,300ft elevation and oh boy we felt it #Aspen #Colorado #vacationmode #couplegoals #StrongerTogether #thursdaymorning #OptOutside #ptwithotherinterests ” – @RodlynBrdn

“Climb a mountain – check. #Aspen #explore” – @JodiSamsa

“Colorado 14ers are somethin else #colorado #aspen” – @mkvackay

“Holy shit. I forgot to lock the car door + a bear got into it last night! #aspen” – @AmyTaraKoch

“Numerous pro athletes, plus @Pharrell, were in #Aspen this week for a thing. Glad to have Aspen back doing Aspen things.” – @austin_colbert

