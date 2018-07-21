Tweet All About It: Majestic moose and MRA rescue

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday's page A2.

Came for the sunset hike at the Majestic #maroonbells and got to witness a rescue operation, climbers are often deceived by these beauties and tonight was no different #maroonbells #Aspen MountainRescue #blackhawk #aspen #climbing – at maroon bells — @nschwartz011

#Aspen Colorado #conundrun Amazing Moose encounter! Everyone is nice in Aspen…including the Moose! — @brianshulman1

Aspen with my honey. #tourlife #aspen — @KimberlyAdamis

High above Aspen Colorado, Red Mountain is filled with the vacation homes of Hollywood's elite and fashionable billionaires. High above their properties is the Sunnyside Trail, which is among the prettiest single track trails I've seen in Colorado. #aspen #colorado #coloradolive — @jsamuelsinger

Hiking and contemplation on the future of #AI #physicians and #augmentedintelligence with my esteemed @AmerMedicalAssn trustees @RyanRibeira and @ksarma #aspen — @khourychris

The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type "TheAspenTimes" (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what's happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.