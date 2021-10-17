Tweet All About It: Living up to its reputation
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
“I admit, I have skied little since moving to #FortCollins from #Aspen nearly 30 years ago, by way of #Chicago. #twoplankwanker“ – @TwoDrunkMonkies
“ha. i’m in the crowd avoidance business. in #aspen we dont have too many lines, but we r used 2 the VIP treatment for some & avg joe treatment for others.” – @AspenSpin
“#Aspen was AMAZING! So grateful to spend time up there with my dear friends @shonhopwood and @AnnMarieHopwood” – @edontess171
“#Aspen state of mind.” – @kristin_hurd
“Aspen, CO really lives up to its name when fall rolls around” – @NaturalRetreats
“In Aspen, Colo., some fans of fall foliage go to extremes for a spectacular view – namely, jumping off a cliff above a sea of autumnal oranges, reds, yellows and golds. Correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti reports on paragliding in a leaf peeper’s paradise. https://cbsn.ws/2YEQv1C” – @ACESaspen
“Would you go on a paraglide in CO to view the fall foliage from above? #Aspen #LeafPeeper” – @robinkoretsky
“Hitting the mean streets of #Aspen” – @MissBeauDunn
