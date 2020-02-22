Tweet All About It: Injecting Aspen into your feed

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“G{aspen) over my favorite flirty snow capped town Just checked in at @MollyGibson101 and ready for a major event-filled weekend with my crew #mollygibsonlodge #aspen #apresski #letthegamesbegin” — @elshanesworld

“Not many airports with ski slopes in the background… but #aspen is one!” — @seanskipdx

“The Barrack’s and Roxborough’s enjoying some great family time #freshpowder in #Aspen” — @NickRoxLaw

“My idea of heaven:), #aspenmountain and pretty much all things #aspen, can do without the fur coats…” — @Martina

“Aspen you never disappoint. #aspen #wherethebeerflowslikewine” — @zacharystertz

“One week is never enough, but it was an epic trip with the best ski conditions!! Snowmass 2020 = SUCCESS” — @brianpearl

“Did you know that @UnitedAirlines_is offering a new direct flight from Heathrow to Denver, Colorado? It’s now easier than ever to explore the incredible slopes and après ski scene in Aspen…” —@ScottDunnTravel

The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.