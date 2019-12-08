Tweet All About It: In the house with Klaus

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“We found #Aspen to be a favorite winter destination this 2019. What other winter getaways top your list? #WanderlustWednesday” — @SkycannerUSA

“Officially excited for winter. Bring on the snow. #colorado #snowboard #aspen #snowmass #thelittlenell #winter #snow #bluebirddays” — @jenrunsworld

“It’s not a lifestyle. It’s a love-style.” Restoration Hardware is coming to #Aspen, debuting their new brand concept, RH Ski House.” — @TheLoriSmall

“Hit the slopes! It’s time for a magical #Winter in #Aspen!” — @garyfeldman

“#KlausObermeyer looking like the Young Dude he is at his 100th Birthday today at the Jerome #Aspen. Great time. Stories he was asked to tell and told with a comic flare were of bravery and ingenuity. His philosophy- live life enjoy whatever it gives you, no complaining. PERFECT” — @Shebiegirl

“Aspen,Colorado Is one of our favorite company retreats! Do you have any cool places we should checkout next? Where is your regular spot to go?” — @themerk2

“Today we want to CONGRATULATE one of our fav Aspen Chefs: Martin Oswald on the grand opening of his new restaurant Mixsix in Snowmass tomorrow! We couldn’t be more excited for him and are equally pumped to go try more of his amazing food! Congrats Martin!” — @JazzAspen

“This is a big one. This weekend @AspenSnowmass will be opening Aspen Highlands, and opening day terrain includes sections of the legendary Highlands Bowl. Are your summer legs ready for bowl hikes yet?” — @CollectivePass

“Over/under on the number of golden retrievers in Colorado named Aspen” — @mboothdenver

“Sorry I can’t hear you, the sound of the azure waves crashing on the sparkling white Fijian sand is just too loud here at the villa. Can this wait until Im in Aspen? The mountains are so much quieter” — @matthewcpinsent

