Tweet All About It: Homes and hills for the holidays





Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“Catching up on all things Aspen at Gorsuch. @TheAspenTimes #aspen #colorado #gorsuch #ski #cafe #cappuccino #news” – @chucksteelman

“Dropped the young buck off at airport to catch a flight to Aspen to go skiing for the week… I have never skied at Yagoo. Ski and ski boot ⛰ #Aspen” – @DeanFelicetti

“We dream about a life in #Aspen with nature. #MatsuhisaAspen #HappyMerryChristmas” – @MatsuhisaW

“Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas from a special place called Aspen.” – @ErikBerg_Aspen

“Cover is a little thin at the top! But it nice over the knuckle. #Aspen @AspenSnowmass @TecnicaSkiBoots @Blizzardski #iskiedtoday” – @aspenaidan

“Only in #Aspen could a #McMansion developer keep a straight face while boasting that he packed “30,000 sq ft of functionality in the comfort of a 20,000-sq-ft home.” – @RichardConniff

“In case anyone is wondering … My aunt flew into #aspen, she wasn’t screened, she didn’t sign anything… she got her suitcase and left.” – @Quidnunciac

“#Kenichi in #Aspen always hits so hard….” – @AmandaRomeWest