Tweet All About It: Homes and hills for the holidays
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
“Catching up on all things Aspen at Gorsuch. @TheAspenTimes #aspen #colorado #gorsuch #ski #cafe #cappuccino #news” – @chucksteelman
“Dropped the young buck off at airport to catch a flight to Aspen to go skiing for the week… I have never skied at Yagoo. Ski and ski boot ⛰ #Aspen” – @DeanFelicetti
“We dream about a life in #Aspen with nature. #MatsuhisaAspen #HappyMerryChristmas” – @MatsuhisaW
“Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas from a special place called Aspen.” – @ErikBerg_Aspen
“Cover is a little thin at the top! But it nice over the knuckle. #Aspen @AspenSnowmass @TecnicaSkiBoots @Blizzardski #iskiedtoday” – @aspenaidan
“Only in #Aspen could a #McMansion developer keep a straight face while boasting that he packed “30,000 sq ft of functionality in the comfort of a 20,000-sq-ft home.” – @RichardConniff
“In case anyone is wondering … My aunt flew into #aspen, she wasn’t screened, she didn’t sign anything… she got her suitcase and left.” – @Quidnunciac
“#Kenichi in #Aspen always hits so hard….” – @AmandaRomeWest
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Tweet All About It: Homes and hills for the holidays
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.