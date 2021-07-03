Tweet All About It: Holiday rides on the gondola
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen:
“Feeling blessed. Opening Day for the #Aspen Gondola“ – @scottnbeck
“#united tells me my flight was cancelled because of “air traffic control conditions.” but since it’s beautiful weather at both departure and destination, I’m thinking aliens. #LAX #Aspen” – @Francis_Watts
“Don’t spark a wildfire this 4th of July. Fireworks – OF ANY KIND – are not welcome in Pitkin County. More info: http://pitkinemergency.org #PitkinCounty #Wildfire #Aspen #CityOfAspen” – @cityofaspen
“.@RevZilla had these two guys recreate #DumbAndDumber & they’re now my heroes. 60mpg on the HOGDash symbol to #Aspen. Clapper board the whole video is great. glad you didn’t die.” – @KADENRADIO
“Day 2 Riding in #Aspen with my wife Jordan!! My new riding partner.” – @marceloclaure
“Vacation mode is exactly-what-I-needed mode. #aspen #snowmass #photoofcathedrallake #hikingandbikingandeatinganddrinkingandlivemusicingohmy” – @kira_shalom
“Feeling jolts of inspiration flowing back. Feels great. @AspenCO #hiking #aspen“ – @AmyTaraKoch
The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.
