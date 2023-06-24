Tweet All About It: ‘Here with my pit stop crew (aka fellow wine safari guides)’ News News | just now Staff report 1.) the Aspen @foodandwine Classic seminar volunteers make a speaker feel as looked after as a F1 driver at a Grand Prix pit stop. Here with my pit stop crew (aka fellow "wine safari guides"). #fwclassic.#wine #aspenfoodandwine #aspen pic.twitter.com/GjCbEx0HIM— Mark Oldman (@MarkOldman) June 19, 2023 2.) Amazing time with these powerful trailblazers last night @aspenideas. Grateful for the space and time to be in conversation and think deeply. @Ebmidwif @ChanelPorchia @lulahoop_ pic.twitter.com/7IK9T7sCvd— Dr. Raegan (@DrRaegan) June 23, 2023 3.) “If we were logical, the future would be bleak, indeed. But, we are more than logical. We are human beings, and we have faith, and we have hope, and we can work.” – Jacques Cousteau Saw this quote in downtown #Aspen at the John Denver Sanctuary today, and breathed a bit easier. pic.twitter.com/pnWTRsH5hJ— Morgan Plummer (@mcplummer1789) June 21, 2023 4.) Cheers to a weekend of indulgence! From savory bites to sweet sips, Aspen's food and wine scene never disappoints. Wishing everyone a deliciously happy weekend. 🍷🍴😋 #eleveebyrickey#bespoke#custommensclothing#aspenattire#foodandwine #aspen #aspenco#weekendvibes pic.twitter.com/p6oEqjK8OX— Rickey Lamitie (@RickeyLamitie) June 17, 2023 5.) Sunnyside Trail is still giving the gift of #wildflower therapy. #Hike #Aspen pic.twitter.com/g8kF2Ul3Bz— Sheilah (@Shebiegirl) June 19, 2023 Local Tweet All About It: ‘Here with my pit stop crew (aka fellow wine safari guides)’ just now A week of red-flag warnings, but all wind and no flame … yet 18 hrs ago Head of Aspen Institute’s climate program optimistic about innovations to come 19 hrs ago Permanent downtown home for Jazz Aspen Snowmass has been long in coming 20 hrs ago On the Fly: There’s no place like home 20 hrs ago See more