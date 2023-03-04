Tweet All About It: ‘Great day in Aspen Highlands Bowl’
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least, those that are printable) about Aspen and display them (usually) on Sunday.
The Aspen Times is available on Twitter, as well. Simply type in “TheAspenTimes” on Twitter (No spaces, please), and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.
1.)
2.)
3.)
4.)
News
World Cup in Aspen shows young skiers what they can achieve
Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club and the Audi FIS Ski World Cup have gone hand in hand for as long as the club’s alpine program director, Johno McBride, can remember.