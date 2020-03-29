Tweet All About It: Grateful to be in Aspen

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

One of those days where you are thankful you don’t get invited to those parties #Aspen — @rikkitweets

In an effort to help our school community, we have decided to create a COVID-19 content series. Our series will be shared on our website, Facebook, and Instagram – and will give you current school information, as well as ideas and resources. http://aspenaef.org #Aspen — @AspenAEF

PLEASE put #PitkinCounty to the top of the lists for tests when they arrive this week @GovofCO #Aspen —@CorriMcFadden

Had. To. Get. Out. So we decided to rig up the truant pup and give her the task of creating a new sport for us. Sledjoring. #covid_19 #Sledding #socialdistancing #Aspen #Snowmass — @marcimichelle

So happy to live in #Aspen — @banneraspen

I mean I love aspen but have you been to #Breckenridge — @StevenStar

Aspen Mountain memories. Looking back at a season full of T2Bs, gondola rides with friends, powder days in the Dumps and town views as we wax our skis and dream ahead to more of this next winter. Thanks to all of you and our on-mountain teams for a great season on Aspen Mountain! — @AspenSnowmass

