Tweet All About It: Grateful to be in Aspen
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
One of those days where you are thankful you don’t get invited to those parties #Aspen — @rikkitweets
In an effort to help our school community, we have decided to create a COVID-19 content series. Our series will be shared on our website, Facebook, and Instagram – and will give you current school information, as well as ideas and resources. http://aspenaef.org #Aspen — @AspenAEF
PLEASE put #PitkinCounty to the top of the lists for tests when they arrive this week @GovofCO #Aspen —@CorriMcFadden
Had. To. Get. Out. So we decided to rig up the truant pup and give her the task of creating a new sport for us. Sledjoring. #covid_19 #Sledding #socialdistancing #Aspen #Snowmass — @marcimichelle
So happy to live in #Aspen — @banneraspen
I mean I love aspen but have you been to #Breckenridge — @StevenStar
Aspen Mountain memories. Looking back at a season full of T2Bs, gondola rides with friends, powder days in the Dumps and town views as we wax our skis and dream ahead to more of this next winter. Thanks to all of you and our on-mountain teams for a great season on Aspen Mountain! — @AspenSnowmass
The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Roaring Fork Valley’s LatinX community faces coronavirus challenges
Multiple efforts have popped up to keep the region’s Latino population informed about the coronavirus crisis and economic aid available for unemployed workers. A special Facebook public group called Coronavirus Aspen 2 Parachute Community Help provides answers to frequently asked questions and directs people to aid.