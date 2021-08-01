Tweet All About It: Good eats and good company

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“I woke up worried about the delta variant. Then I saw that a bear tried to rip off the side door in the middle of the night. Omg. #aspen” – @AmyTaraKoch

“Just talked to someone in #Aspen – the place is absolutely jam-packed with vacationers” – @gramma_s

“Burrows are so stubborn!!! #aspen #rodeo #snowmass @ Aspen, Colorado” – @reneamenzies

“Some good eats and sips @kenichiaspen as always! Highlights were the black cod, tofu, trio of ceviche, spicy tuna and the Sake! #foodauthority #aspen #kenichi #kenichiaspen #aspeneats #japanese #sushi #arigato #eataspen” – @jlanzmo

“On that #mountain #chill #Aspen #Colorado” – @justleon

“If you haven’t biked Maroon Bells in Aspen, I highly recommend adding it to your bucket list Bicycle! So pretty. #aspen” – @sashadigiulian

“We are exactly where we need to be Sun with rays #be #aspencolorado #aspen #thesundeckaspen @ The Sundeck at Aspen Mountain“ – @fontesisabelle

