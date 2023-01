Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least, those that are printable) about Aspen and display them (usually) on Sunday.

1.)

Aspen Gay Ski Week returns to Aspen this week for a week of celebrations and special events—let’s get this party started! https://t.co/n7vEh3qeu0 #SoffiaWardy #DefiningLuxuryLifestyle #AGSW2023 #Aspen pic.twitter.com/NBtjIMxwh8 — SOFFIA WARDY (@SoffiaWardy) January 17, 2023

2.)

I know I ski a lot… but if I really had it my way, I'd be up here on Highland Bowl at 9 AM nearly every morning.



This is my happy place. I love it up here. #highlands #highlandbowl #skiing

Onto watching #football #aspen pic.twitter.com/VMwHHsqZDo — James Spencer, DPT, OCS (@HoboHealth) January 14, 2023

3.)

I really fell in love with skiing, with this place in aspen, and I think I'll move to aspen and start my whole thing over. #Skiing #Aspen pic.twitter.com/lgeEgHSZkV — Destiny (@chandra_iss) January 12, 2023

