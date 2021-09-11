Tweet All About It: From JAS to love in the air

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

Jimmy Buffett is the king of what vacation should look like! Awesome to see him on stage at Jazz Aspen Snowmass this weekend. #jazzaspensnowmass #jimmybuffett #parrotheads #aspen #snowmass #colorado — @LocalSpirits

.@SherylCrow Amazing #Aspen — @TheLunaRob

Colorado is a staple for nature lovers with its vivid landscape of mountains, forests, rivers, and more. One of the best places to visit in CO is Aspen which is home to some of the most amazing mountains and an abundance of fun things to do. #SoarIntoSeptember #CO #Aspen — @ID90Travel

My faith in people has been restored – some #colorado #aspen peeps saved me from becoming bear food or worse — more anon! — @MarieMyungOkLee

How am I supposed to book our annual ski trips to Aspen and Whistler with all of these required school days in the way? Schools are very insensitive to our intense need to send it. Skiers need a pronoun to make #skiweek a fed holiday. #homeschool #ski #SendIt #whistler #Aspen — @teeroleu

Love is everywhere, you just have to be open to experience it. #love #hiking #aspen #ajax #hearts — @DebraKWells