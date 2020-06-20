Tweet All About It: Food and wine and a sun to shine

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“At the Crater Lake in the Elk Mountains #Aspen with my son Max enjoying the beautiful nature, of course after hours of hiking. 🙂 At altitudes above 10,000 feet, you need to increase your water intake to 4 liters daily. #CForce @KICKSTART_KIDS @chucknorris” —@SamirBecic

“Thank you farmrunners for the Rhubarb delivery. Baking some Rhubarb Pie’s today! #chefmawa #farmers #fresh #baking #cooking #tastyfood #freshness #aspen” — @mawaskitchen

“I’d say the world ranking of most difficult climbs is K2 Everest UteTrail CrsystanPinacle Annapurna. Coming down on the Gondola #happytobe alive #hike #aspen Super Gorgeous Here!” — @Shebiegirl

“Chef Matt is a wealth of #aspen culinary knowledge – thank you for sharing his musings from many years at #fwclassic” — @TheLittleNell

“Find lakes, wildflowers, great hikes and more in Colorado! Vail and Aspen areas have so much to see! #Vail #aspen #outdoors #mountains #freedom #safe” — @LeedsFollow

“It is finally summer in Snowmass.” — @drsnowmass

“This summer we’re shining the spotlight on our community. Nominate your Aspen Hero today, and they could be honored this summer with a VIP night at Theatre Aspen. Don’t wait! Nominations close on Monday!” — @TheatreAspen

