Tweet All About It: Fly in for a drink





Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“Be a good friend! Red heartWine glassTGIF, Aspen! #AspenGrogshop #Aspen #GROG #grogshop #theaspenway #ShopLocalAspen #colorado #loveyourlocal #AspenSmallBusiness #wine #liquor #beer #TGIF #goodfriendsbringwine“ – @AspenGrogShop

“Packing for #Aspen! Leaving Airplane for @NASTARHQ #NastarNationals2021 this afternoon.” – @Minichyna01

“There’s a reason the Maroon Bells are the most photographed place in Colorado. @visual_aspen #colorado #maroonbells #aspenrealestate #engelvolkers #aspen #mountaintown #luxurylisting #dreamvacation #investment #lovewhereyoulive #getoutside #14er #hike #mountainlifestyle” – @ErikBerg_Aspen

“No matter the season, nothing beats adventuring in the mountains #colorado #visitcolorado #colorfulcolorado #explorecolorado #scenicview #rockymountains #greatoutdoors #ilovecolorado #mountainadventures #photography #hiking #aspen #aspencolorado #camping #adventure” – @MrBuuface

“Billie Holiday during Aspen Wintersköl 1952 at the Red Onion Restaurant & Bar putting Aspen on the music map. And she learned to ski. Photo by Patrick Henry #billieholiday #aspen #aspencolorado #ski #jazz #jazzmusic“ – @hoofer2

“Hello Aspen! It’s been too long! Ski and ski boot Clinking glasses. We are so happy to finally be back!” – @JensHamptons

“On cloud 9 Or what skiing in April looks like #aspen #springskiing #colorado #revolveinbloom” – @Allbuenothings

“One of the busiest, most beautiful and also challenging airport, #Aspen Continuing to learn and being mentored while enjoying transitioning to more #jet flying. Video taken standing on the stairs of @embraer #phenom right after landing.” – @faisalafzal

The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.