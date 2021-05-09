Tweet All About It: Fly in and float at Aspen





Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“As the weather starts to warm up, take the time to read up on Northstar nature preserve! This link can walk you through how best to spend your visit while respecting the preserve and fellow Northstar friends! #aspen #float #naturepreserve #northstar” – @ACESaspen

“This summer, #Aspen Airport will have more direct flights than ever before: 23 daily flights (24 on Saturdays) between June 3 – Sept. 7, including new service to/from Austin, TX! #SummerVacation #FamilyTravel #DomesticTravel” – @AspenLodging

“ASPEN AT DAWN. Ski season is over. Town is quiet. Visitors have gone home. But dawn returns every morning, right on time. #sunrise #photography #Aspen” – @greglewisauthor

“⁦@Dodgers @MLB owner buys up $20 million in commercial buildings and land in @skicrestedbutte a #Colorado skiing hamlet that is “what #Aspen once was and what #Vail has never been.” – @kirkmac

“Help us keep Aspen Safe an Open! Wear your mask when you are indoors and if you can’t maintain a 6ft. distance from other people, who are not from your household, when outdoors. #maskup #Aspen” – @cityofaspen

“Soon will be able to enjoy that weekend beer in the shade. Enjoy your weekend. #SpringTime #Aspen“ – @JMcNichol_TDA

