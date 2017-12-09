Tweet All About It: Flake news

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday's page A2.

• "Add almost $100,000 and a helicopter and consider the Ute Trail fixed. Nobody thought blankets and explosives was going to work right? #aspen" — @aspentrailfindr

• "Funny story — the cute boy I met at a wedding in Montana this summer is now working with me in aspen" — @24tstank

• "Breaking news: It's #snowing on top of #Aspen Mountain. Hard to believe, I know. I promise it's not #fakenews. It's not much snow, but I'm getting desperate for anything." — @austin_colbert

• "#Breaking: Philanthropist Sandra Mulcahy to @city ofaspen @APCHA: 'Does missing deadlines for paperwork warrant our eviction by a #SWAT team from a house we built ourselves?' #copolitics #malfeasance #TCOT #CCOT #Aspen" — @artistinaspen

• "#Aspen. #Can'tmakethisup. New mag #Purist's aim is 'to reach caretakers of second homes who stock residences and check mail, so owners and renters arriving in #fatcity are alerted to things like trancendental mediation offerings' .#christinecuomo" — @SusannaAspen

• "I just told my mom that I will be in someplace at December 22 for a charity event. When she asked me where, I nonchalantly answered, 'Aspen, Colorado.'" — @tenehart

• "Dakota Johnson is going to be hosting the 3rd Annual Winter Fundraiser for #ActionInAfrica on December 22nd in #Aspen, #Colorado." — @dakotadailynews

• "We're up here at our #aspen store doing some snow dances and greeting all our customers. If you're in Aspen, stop by our Cooper Ave store and say hello!" — @OnlyNaturalPet

• "Get the team together and start brainstorming for this year's #wintersculpt!! We love seeing all the creative designs… entries start tomorrow! #snowart #fun in #aspen #colorado" — @KissaneViola

• "Every time I hear 'Aspen, Colorado; I say it in my head like the guy from FSD" — @damegucci

