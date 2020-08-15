Tweet All About It: Finding love in the right places

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“Well this week I have fallen in (love) with #Aspen, not so much with #vail and (love) me some #ColoradoSprings!!!” — @TIs0311

“The Rich and Famous in #Aspen will not appreciate breathing the smoke while vacationing and fund-raising… #WakeUpWorld There is no Planet B !!!” — @nk10659

“I think about dumb and dumber everytime I come to #Aspen “You have two pairs of gloves!!!!??” “Yeah! It’s the Rockies.”” — @RichyRichCrypto

“I’m in #Aspen #colorado for the next several months from #NYC – been coming out for @aspenideas for several years. Love what @jenagriswold is up to – brilliant, smart, sharp. @hickenlooper was my first encounter with a smart Colorado leader. Wow! Glad to see this! Smart.” — @djspooky

“#StevieNicks wrote ‘#Landslide’ before she joined #FleetwoodMac, while she was staying in #Aspen. At the time, she was contemplating continuing her #musical #career or stopping and going back to school. She made the #decision to push forward and go “to the top!” #SongoftheDay” — @outliernetwork

“Follow the @ColoradoDOT detours at http://cotrip.org. Do NOT follow Google Maps! #grizzlycreekfire #aspen #detour #dirtroads #i70closed” — @IamMBB

“Today is a day to stay put… and wear your mask! #Aspen #Summer #Vacation” — @AspenLodging

“#LoveMyColorado! Another summer respite from the “noise”… by hiking #Aspen to Crested Butte over West Maroon Pass. #wildflowers #breathtaking #Colorado #hikingcolorado” — @CapSolSolin

