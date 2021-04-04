Tweet All About It: Find your happy place in Aspen
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
“And that special place were there is still winter consistancy snow..always a treat in the #HighlandBowl. @AspenSnowmass #ski #aspen“ – @Shebiegirl
“Taming the snow beast – #Aspen Highlands Bowl” – @AspenHistory
“That magical feeling of experiencing snow storm for the very first time this year Sparkles #aspen #snow #snowstorm” – @Allbuenothings
“Sometimes you just need to let nature give you A little love. My happy place. #mountains #snowboard #snowmass #aspen #recharge” – @lonnieogulnick
The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.
