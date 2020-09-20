Tweet All About It: Fall in love in any season

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“They are turning! #Aspen #leaves #Fall #colors #Colorado” — @AdamPlotkin

“#aspen vibes” — @chucksters

“Back in #Aspen again. The dispensary I’ve been working on is finally open. Hit me up if you’re ever in the area #tacos and #thc” — @RichyRichCrypto

“Can’t browse at @ExploreBooksel1 becuz of #covid – maybe time to pre-order that new @BarackObama book #supportindiebooks #Aspen #colorado” — @bluemarbleREV

“Yep, #Snowmass was a TON of fun, even in the summer. Beautiful views and a fun descent… Anyone hiring in #Aspen?!” — @MisterMPLS

“I fell in love with #Aspen” — @themissygirl_

“Have you been to Aspen or the Aspen area? We keep getting drawn back every year to this beautiful place.” — @BoardintheWorld

“My friend had a great diner in Aspen called #Boogies, and hanging there with @JonVoight was always a blast. #boogiesdiner, #aspen #harlemharris” — @allanharris

“Enjoying our last gorgeous day in #Aspen – priceless! #thankful” — @MollyLAhern

“Aspen’s #resilience as a #community is really coming into focus as the City’s tax collection data is coming in. July retail sales were down 8.6% over last year, which is great compared to the forecasted 37% drop for July. #wearamask and help keep #Aspen safe and open.” — @cityofaspen

