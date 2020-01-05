Tweet All About It: Escaping to a scenic destination

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“We’re bringing back Soupsköl as part of Wintersköl 2020!” — @aspenartmuseum

“Every shot here takes my breath away #Aspen” — @ScottGPatterson

“No greater cursing velocity than a room full of people trying to get ski boots on. #WinterBreak #aspen” — @denenberg18

“Aspen is so picturesque” — @Selma_Fonseca

“We packed a lot in our visit to #aspen! Great friends, adventures and memories. Sorry to leave but ready for warmth!” — @SmokeWallin

“Getting #Aspen ready. Whatever that means. Cya out there.” — @SarahMusicMPLS

“I’m off to Aspen to escape the living hell of the news cycle for two days and need to know one thing: @MariahCarey are you there, sweetie??” — @TheBabyGuyNYC

“As a young girl my parents once forbid a weekend trip to Aspen. I was so traumatised as we were all flying up there to highlight the important issue of carbon emissions. I locked myself away in my room and covered myself in henna tattoos” — @AuroraRothschi1

