Tweet All About It: Enjoying Aspen
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
“Been in #Aspen for a week & I just want to sell everything & move here! @AspenSnowmass @AspenInstitute” – @iamkatemiller
“The first Thursday Night Concert in Snowmass was a great success! Lots of smiling maskless faces enjoying the first live music of the summer season! Jazz Aspen Snowmass #aspen #aspenco #summerseason #travel #summertimevibes #adventureawaits #summerinaspen #snowmassconcert” – @AspenItrip
“Throwback to last month’s trip to Aspen, few places more beautiful and green in the summer #babblingbrook #Aspen #getoutside #travel #hiking #TBT #colorado” – @SuperGoldstone
“We just want to say thank you, Aspen, from the bottom of our Two hearts! We love being a part of this incredible community and your support means the Earth globe americasto us! Looking forward to great summer! Sun with rays⛰#thankfulthursday #AspenGrogshop #Aspen #GROG #grogshop #theaspenway #ShopLocalAspe” – @AspenGrogShop
“Colorful Colorado. #sunset #Aspen @spann” – @klowehamilton
The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.
