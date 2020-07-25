Tweet All About It: Early morning adventures

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“grateful to Kelly Hayes in @TheAspenTimes mag for recognizing my “meticulously well-conceived seminars” at the #Aspen @foodandwine Classic. Appreciative that he mentions a special document that I give to the attendees of my paid virtual #wine tastings” — @MarkOldman

“Choose adventure and a weekend away with your squad in the mountains, always.” — @HotelAspen110

“late night people: i’m going to ride from glenwood to maroon bells in the morning. highway or rio grande trail??? #aspen” — @nabbott

“Felt like going on another adventure… so we did. #aspen #aspensnowmass #aspenmountain #exploremore” — @MollyGibson101

“Walking along the mountain river in #Aspen #MondayMotivation” — @CastAwayTrader

“A little Aspen adventure today #aspen #firsttime #coloradomountaintowns” — @goavs925

