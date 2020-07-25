Tweet All About It: Early morning adventures
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
“grateful to Kelly Hayes in @TheAspenTimes mag for recognizing my “meticulously well-conceived seminars” at the #Aspen @foodandwine Classic. Appreciative that he mentions a special document that I give to the attendees of my paid virtual #wine tastings” — @MarkOldman
“Choose adventure and a weekend away with your squad in the mountains, always.” — @HotelAspen110
“late night people: i’m going to ride from glenwood to maroon bells in the morning. highway or rio grande trail??? #aspen” — @nabbott
“Felt like going on another adventure… so we did. #aspen #aspensnowmass #aspenmountain #exploremore” — @MollyGibson101
“Walking along the mountain river in #Aspen #MondayMotivation” — @CastAwayTrader
“A little Aspen adventure today #aspen #firsttime #coloradomountaintowns” — @goavs925
The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.
