Tweet All About It: Dog days cool down in Aspen
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
“Woohoo! #aspen #colorado here we come! Hiking , yoga, white water rafting, fly fishing ( we let them go I am a vegetarian) and fresh mountain air! Super excited!” — @wendydiamond
“If you’re lucky enough to be [a dog] in #Aspen, then you’re lucky enough. Happy #NationalDogDay” — @AspenLodging
“Is it too soon to start thinking about ski season? Missing my time in Aspen earlier this year!” — @OCCoastalProp
“Always take the scenic route. Whether it’s a multi-night trek for the pros or a paved path for beginners, the scenery you encounter in #aspen will stay with you forever.” — @HotelAspen110
“Fall has begun? #aspen #smuggler” — @aspenbeat
“Cheers to an amazing spicy #margarita from whitehousetavern in #Aspen!” — @BlondesWhoEat
“#Colorado isn’t #Colorado without #denver #boulder #aspen #vail #Breckenridge #golden #rockymountainnationalpark and of course the #rockymountains.” — @Liam_Bennett955
The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.
