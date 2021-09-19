Tweet All About It: Cool treats while waiting for the cold
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
“Can’t wait till I’m skiing again! @AspenSnowmass #Aspen #Skiing” – @aspenaidan
“It’s officially time to ask your ex for your hoodie back #ISVERA #ASPEN” – @ISVERA
“Faculty & staff handed out delicious ice cream and showcased the CMC Culinary Arts program at the @foodandwine Classic in #Aspen last Friday. It’s amazing to see our college represented at a large, international event!” – @ColoMtnCollege
“Paddle into some weekend fun here in #Aspen!” – @garyfeldman
Participate in The Longevity Project
The Longevity Project is an annual campaign to help educate readers about what it takes to live a long, fulfilling life in our valley. This year Kevin shares his story of hope and celebration of life with his presentation Cracked, Not Broken as we explore the critical and relevant topic of mental health.
The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Finishing the Burlingame Ranch puzzle piece by piece
The city’s Burlingame Ranch development will be compete next year, after 79 pre-fab units are stitched together.