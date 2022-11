Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them (usually) on Sunday.

The Aspen Times is available on Twitter, as well. Simply type in “TheAspenTimes on Twitter” (no spaces, please), and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.

1.)

Colorado propositions: wine in grocery stores is losing and legal mushrooms 🍄 Psilocybin is winning #coloradoelection we’re blue af and out of our minds 🤩 pic.twitter.com/e2SyAlWnlv — Mark Stephen Levy ✍️ (@TheRealMarkLevy) November 9, 2022

2.)

Obsessed with how Colorado is moving so progressive. There’s work to do of course, but it’s looking good #colorado #coloradoelection — Ashley ✨ she/her/hers (@godessofvictry) November 10, 2022

3.)

No red wave in Colorado, instead it seems that we have had a blue tidal wave. #copolitics #coloradoelection #coloradovoted #IVoted — Michael J. Scott (@mikescottshow) November 10, 2022

4.)

It’s official, Colorado voters passed Prop FF to give ALL public school students the option to eat two free school meals daily, regardless of their family’s income. No more shame, worry, or stigma, because a child doesn’t have money to eat. Thanks @hungerfreeco #copolitics & you! — Rhonda Fields (@SenRhondaFields) November 9, 2022

5.)