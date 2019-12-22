Tweet All About It: Can’t help but smile in the snow

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“Family is everything at this time of year. Spend it surrounded by love. #christmasmemories #aspen Elton xx” — @eltonofficial

“Chef Nobu is coming back @VailMatsuhisa and @MatsuhisaAspen this winter as well.” — @MatsuhisaW

“We got lucky with some great weather again this year #Aspen” — @goranforss

“Après back in the day. Photo from the 80s when The Little Nell was a bar at the base of Aspen Mountain, the beer flowed like wine + the women instinctively flocked the salmon of Capistrano. #tbt #nell30 #aspen #thelittlenell #littlenell #backinthed” — @TheLittleNell

“All smiles when it’s snowing!! Out and about in Aspen, Colorado” — @darren_bridges

“#DidYouKnow #Aspen’s average annual snowfall is 300 inches and temperatures can range from 0-50 degrees Fahrenheit? #FunFactFriday” — @garyfeldman

“Get me out this cold #aspen #colorado #tourlife” — @eugeneondasound

The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.