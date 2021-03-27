Tweet All About It: Big wins on and off the slopes
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
“#DidYouKnow #Snowmass is the largest of the four #Aspen Snowmass ski mountains, with 3,128 acres of terrain and the most vertical feet of skiing of any ski area in the United States? #FunFactFriday“ – @garyfeldman
“First shot of the day! #GetVaccinated thanks #aspen & #pitkincounty” – @DuncanClauss
“I love Aspen #Aspen So happy i got to visit again this year. I was a resident for years in the ’80’s when I was just a young radio girl #ksno” – @robbynhartradio
“Congratulations @ChloeKim on your big wins @AspenSnowmass ! Come back and see us again soon @TheLittleNell Sports medal #medalmonday #aspen #chloekim“ – @TheLittleNell
“Super proud of nephew #BrendanMackay who won a #SilverMedal at #WorldCup championships in #Aspen, Colorado. He went all out on his final run – a spectacular score of 95. When was the last time you pulled off a double cork 1260 with tail grab? #FISFreestyle #OlympicQualifying” – @PhilSoper
“Learning how to turn on skisSki and ski boot #beginner #aspen #workinprogress #yolo” – @BernadettePier
"Learning how to turn on skisSki and ski boot #beginner #aspen #workinprogress #yolo" – @BernadettePier
