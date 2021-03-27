Tweet All About It: Big wins on and off the slopes





Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“#DidYouKnow #Snowmass is the largest of the four #Aspen Snowmass ski mountains, with 3,128 acres of terrain and the most vertical feet of skiing of any ski area in the United States? #FunFactFriday“ – @garyfeldman

“First shot of the day! #GetVaccinated thanks #aspen & #pitkincounty” – @DuncanClauss

“I love Aspen #Aspen So happy i got to visit again this year. I was a resident for years in the ’80’s when I was just a young radio girl #ksno” – @robbynhartradio

“Congratulations @ChloeKim on your big wins @AspenSnowmass ! Come back and see us again soon @TheLittleNell Sports medal #medalmonday #aspen #chloekim“ – @TheLittleNell

“Super proud of nephew #BrendanMackay who won a #SilverMedal at #WorldCup championships in #Aspen, Colorado. He went all out on his final run – a spectacular score of 95. When was the last time you pulled off a double cork 1260 with tail grab? #FISFreestyle #OlympicQualifying” – @PhilSoper

“Learning how to turn on skisSki and ski boot #beginner #aspen #workinprogress #yolo” – @BernadettePier

The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.