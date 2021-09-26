Tweet All About It: Back on the pitch
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
“What a great first day of #RuggerFest #Aspen #Rugby” – @aspenaidan
“It’s that #Yellowleaf Road kind of time again. #hike #aspen” – @Shebiegirl
“Sunrise in the mountains outside of #Aspen. Gradually, then suddenly. The mountains are for bitcoiners.” – @BikesandBitcoin
“Bucket List Item Accomplished! Attending The Food and Wine Classic in Aspen has been a dream of mine. I was able to attend several weeks ago. More pics and videos coming soon. @foodandwine #thepacktravelclub #rarelyhome #bucketlist #aspen #fwclassic #foodie #foodandwine” – @RollWithDaPack
“Thanks for the vibes #Aspen” – @CRLCRRLL
“I have so many photos of the Maroon Bells in Aspen that I am a little bit embarrassed by it.” – @tmophoto
The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.
