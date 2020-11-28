Tweet All About It: Aspen’s winter paradise, finally
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
“From all of us at The Nell to you and your loved ones, we raise a glass to a happy, healthy holiday. We are thankful for traditions together and look forward to making more. #thanksgiving #aspen
@lecreuset” – @TheLittleNell
“Pitkin County do better! Rise above the politicization of CV19. Public Health works deserve our respect and support. #aspen” – @keatonbedell
“I eat moguls for breakfast #winteriscoming #aspen #prayforsnow” – @shareefmalnik
“Loving the winter wonderland of #aspen ! Got in just in time to get #snowedin at the house with the fam 🙂 @ Aspen, Colorado” – @JeffBrooksATX
“#BlackOwnedBusinesses in #Aspen? #Restaurants? Drop em in the replies. #Colorado” – @Journalistorian
“Last weekend, Kailey from our Marketing department visited Aspen for the first time! While it was a long 3.5 hour drive from Denver, the views were well worth it.” – @HomeGuard303
“You could try #Colorado, not far from #Aspen is some of the best #flyfishing in the world” – @rickmclellan
The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.
