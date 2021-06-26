Tweet All About It, Aspen





Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“Feeling jolts of inspiration flowing back. Feels great. ⁦@AspenCO #hiking #aspen“ – @AmyTaraKoch

“Expensive #tiedye + #soulcycle + #aspen = deep cringe.” – @beataNYNY

“RIP Joan Ullyot. What an inspiration she was as a fast female runner (whose sub 2:50 marathon PR was at age 48). Though we never met, I love knowing she was a fellow #aspen resident. @runnersworld” – @allthewaymaymay

“#Filmfest42 dates have been set for 9.21 – 9.26. Stay tuned for details! #filmfest #aspen #colorado #filmfestival #independentbynature” – @aspenfilm

“Love seeing @PitkinCountyOST rangers out on the river — thanks for all you do! The #roaringforkriver is clear, cool and fishing well #publiclands #aspenisus #flyfishing” – @AspenOutfitting

