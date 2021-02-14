Tweet All About It: Aspen: The place to be
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
“We have a new ‘bark-itect’ in the #office today. Welcome little Goose to the Z-Group Team. Congratulations, Seth & Ashley on your new #furbaby! #architecture #design #colorado #aspen” – @zgroup_arch
“Represent the next generation of leaders in the Aspen. The City of Aspen is conducting interviews for the Next Generation Advisory Committee which represents the interests of 18-40 year olds. Apply by February 18th. Be the leader that you want in #Aspen.” – @cityofaspen
“#Aspen has long been a favorite for bohemian winter lovers and the rich and famous alike” – @DeparturesMag
“Was such a wonderful journey ⛷ These mountains and sun together were unreal Sun with rays Lovely Aspen always Deciduous tree #aspen #mountains #skiing #journey #despitecovid19” – @Rufi_HY_BJK
“Remember when cool people hung out at the ski resorts/towns… Billie Holiday, Aspen 1952 coolness personified. #ski #aspen #skitowns #BillieHoliday #jazz #blues” – @homewithlu
“One word . . . Spectacular!! #aspen #snowmass” – @2021Chronicle
