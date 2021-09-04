Tweet All About It: Aspen: The food, the views, the bears
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
“The beautifully kind people of the #RoaringForkValley are some of the most humble people I have ever encountered and are the front-line workers in #Aspen tasked to serve the over privileged, inconsiderate and now thanks in part to COwens, the criminal #serialspreaders of #COVID19“ – @AyeshaBogart
“…drive down the road less than 10 minutes away, and gas is suddenly, magically, abscent of the #Aspen gas tax. Seriously, gas is $1/gal cheaper outside of #Aspen. I might have have a picture of all of the rich and famous jets sticking their asses out over the tamarc too.” – @toddkleinhans
“Gotta love #Aspen” – @JohnnyJet
“A culinary gem has just touched down in #Aspen! Celebrity chef Angelo Elias’ @casa_dangelo is Aspen’s newest spot serving up authentic Italian cuisine paired with a full bar and a view of Aspen Mountain!” – @garyfeldman
“Keeping a safe space from wildlife prevents disruption, and possible altercations. Listen to your better nature and keep your distance. Bear face #KeepWildlifeWild #BearAware #CityOfAspen #Aspen #BeBearAware #WildLivesCO #AspenBears @COParksWildlife” – @cityofaspen
“This doesn’t even look real. But it is. #Aspen” -@MsTerryMcMillan
“#Aspen Million dollar views baby” – @dredrizzydredre
“Labor Day weekend I’ll be performing 4 ten hour sets each day for the Motherlode Volleyball Classic in Aspen! Volleyball One of the most popular beach volleyball tournaments in the country. #beachvolleyball #aspen” – @TropicalWaffle1
The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Willoughby: An ode to Galena Street
Most of Aspen’s streets were named after early pioneers and investors, except for Galena Street. Many mining claims surrounding the town featured historic mining and mineral names like Ophir, but galena, one of Aspen’s plethora…