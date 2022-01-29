Tweet All About It: #Aspen offering up some ‘perfect’ days
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
“Did some say crazy crowded #Aspen naaah I dont think so. Most perfect track ever. #xcski @AspenNordic” – @Shebiegirl
“Friday Feature: What is Mattie the Bookstore Dog Reading? Today she’s enjoying “Skiers’ Best Friends: Avalanche Working Dogs of Colorado” by Scott Brockmeier! Post a pic of what your pets are reading this week. #MattieTheBookDog #aspen” – @explorebksaspen
“It’s a white out @AspenSnowmass @AspenCO #ski #aspen” – @AmyTaraKoch
“As close to perfect as it can get … #Aspen #skiing” – @alinioazevedo
“Perfect day in #Aspen.” – @kristin_hurd
“I always talk to the shrines of the deceased on #Aspen Mountain. I thank them for good ski conditions and ask for continued health – like spirits are hanging around these shrines waiting to be asked favors. I don’t know why I talk to the Jimmy Buffett Shrine, but I do.” – @HoboHealth
“On par with St. Mortiz, Courchevel, #Davos and Charmonix; #Aspen is considered one of the ritziest and most famous ski towns in the world” – @thandojo
“Who said Black folks can’t ski??? Check me out with the Crew lol Face with tears of joy #aspen @ Aspen, Colorado” – @rak98
“The latest trend taking Birmingham, Michigan by storm, you can thank the small but crazy store in Aspen, CO for bringing these super high end hats to our streets. @KemoSabe1990 #trends #aspen takes on #BHAM48009” – @BHAM48009
“WHAT X-Games GOLD in Slopestyle! #Xgames #Gold #Aspen” – @Andriragettli
“After watching the @XGames year after year! Aspen looks so picturesque and the vibe around the city alone looks awesome! #XGames #Aspen” – @BryanH23
The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Tweet All About It: #Aspen offering up some ‘perfect’ days
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.