Tweet All About It: #Aspen offering up some ‘perfect’ days





Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“Did some say crazy crowded #Aspen naaah I dont think so. Most perfect track ever. #xcski @AspenNordic” – @Shebiegirl

“Friday Feature: What is Mattie the Bookstore Dog Reading? Today she’s enjoying “Skiers’ Best Friends: Avalanche Working Dogs of Colorado” by Scott Brockmeier! Post a pic of what your pets are reading this week. #MattieTheBookDog #aspen” – @explorebksaspen

“It’s a white out ⁦@AspenSnowmass @AspenCO #ski #aspen” – @AmyTaraKoch

“As close to perfect as it can get … #Aspen #skiing” – @alinioazevedo





“Perfect day in #Aspen.” – @kristin_hurd

“I always talk to the shrines of the deceased on #Aspen Mountain. I thank them for good ski conditions and ask for continued health – like spirits are hanging around these shrines waiting to be asked favors. I don’t know why I talk to the Jimmy Buffett Shrine, but I do.” – @HoboHealth

“On par with St. Mortiz, Courchevel, #Davos and Charmonix; #Aspen is considered one of the ritziest and most famous ski towns in the world” – @thandojo

“Who said Black folks can’t ski??? Check me out with the Crew lol Face with tears of joy #aspen @ Aspen, Colorado” – @rak98

“The latest trend taking Birmingham, Michigan by storm, you can thank the small but crazy store in Aspen, CO for bringing these super high end hats to our streets. @KemoSabe1990 #trends #aspen takes on #BHAM48009” – @BHAM48009

“WHAT X-Games GOLD in Slopestyle! #Xgames #Gold #Aspen” – @Andriragettli

“After watching the @XGames year after year! Aspen looks so picturesque and the vibe around the city alone looks awesome! #XGames #Aspen” – @BryanH23

The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes ” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.