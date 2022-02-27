Tweet All About It: #aspen living the #pow life this week

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“On top of the World in #Aspen #Colorado #SkiBumsofAspen This year we are letting our light shine bright” – @SkiBumsofAspen

“Thrilled to be named a semifinalist for Outstanding Wine Program by @beardfoundation for their 2022 awards! #jbfa #thankyou #thelittlenell #aspen” – @TheLittleNell

“Lots of Snow today in #Aspen #Colorado” – @tylerhanzel

“Feels really good to sit at #huntersthompson spot at #jbar in #aspen. The dude got it.” – @RantinginaVan





“#Aspen POW!” – @ianconyers

“Learned it’s social suicide not to wear your Moncler jacket and cowboy hat into town at all times #skiszn #aspen @ Aspen, Colorado” – @TravNation89

“This evening, on my final run at #Aspen, I was toppled by a hooligan on a snowboard who tripped over a “roller” on the side of the trail in front of me. A rumbustious lot, snowboarders are intellectually inferior to skiers. You will never see a Harvard graduate on a snowboard.“ – @harrisonpkent

“The one thing you can count on never changing in #Aspen is Clark’s Market cold deli bar” – @SethBeckton

