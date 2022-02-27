Tweet All About It: #aspen living the #pow life this week
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
“On top of the World in #Aspen #Colorado #SkiBumsofAspen This year we are letting our light shine bright” – @SkiBumsofAspen
“Thrilled to be named a semifinalist for Outstanding Wine Program by @beardfoundation for their 2022 awards! #jbfa #thankyou #thelittlenell #aspen” – @TheLittleNell
“Lots of Snow today in #Aspen #Colorado” – @tylerhanzel
“Feels really good to sit at #huntersthompson spot at #jbar in #aspen. The dude got it.” – @RantinginaVan
“#Aspen POW!” – @ianconyers
“Learned it’s social suicide not to wear your Moncler jacket and cowboy hat into town at all times #skiszn #aspen @ Aspen, Colorado” – @TravNation89
“This evening, on my final run at #Aspen, I was toppled by a hooligan on a snowboard who tripped over a “roller” on the side of the trail in front of me. A rumbustious lot, snowboarders are intellectually inferior to skiers. You will never see a Harvard graduate on a snowboard.“ – @harrisonpkent
“The one thing you can count on never changing in #Aspen is Clark’s Market cold deli bar” – @SethBeckton
The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.
