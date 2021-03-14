Tweet All About It: Aspen: High on the list
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
“Woke up in #aspen to powder..needed to return here to clear out my brain with a visit to mother nature. This is a route that helps me navigate the bigger questions.“ – @Goldsmithphoto
“Went outside to actually do something. Dad came out to tell me snowboarding championships are on. From Aspen my old hometown! Every season I was convinced I’d forgotten how to ski, despite skiing since age 2, go to Buttermilk to find my feet. #Aspen” – @GigiPravda
“I don’t know about the Salomon of Capistrano, but the beer sure flowed like wine. #Aspen” – @ryan3miller
“You know you are poor when you think Aspen is in Europe #Aspen” – @bandostarz
“Ski Resort Town Rankings in order: #Aspen – #Steamboat & #ParkCity tie at 2- #Jackson – #Taos.“ – @CyEngineerDOc
The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.
