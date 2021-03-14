Tweet All About It: Aspen: High on the list





Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“Woke up in #aspen to powder..needed to return here to clear out my brain with a visit to mother nature. This is a route that helps me navigate the bigger questions.“ – @Goldsmithphoto

“Went outside to actually do something. Dad came out to tell me snowboarding championships are on. From Aspen my old hometown! Every season I was convinced I’d forgotten how to ski, despite skiing since age 2, go to Buttermilk to find my feet. #Aspen” – @GigiPravda

“I don’t know about the Salomon of Capistrano, but the beer sure flowed like wine. #Aspen” – @ryan3miller

“You know you are poor when you think Aspen is in Europe #Aspen” – @bandostarz

“Ski Resort Town Rankings in order: #Aspen – #Steamboat & #ParkCity tie at 2- #Jackson – #Taos.“ – @CyEngineerDOc

