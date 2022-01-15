Tweet All About It: #aspen had a really good week
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
“Can’t front Aspen is amazing. Thank you @breamosabe for hooking me up with my custom Cowboy hat up! #Aspen #CowboyHat #CFHOF #2022 @Kemo Sabe“ — @roywilliams31
“That Rocky Mountain high though #Aspen #Colorado” — @SethBeckton
“Love the fire pits on Highlands in the mornings!!! #Aspen #ISkiedToday” — @AjaxDude81611
“Young Dolph #Aspen definitely makes me wanna take an icy trip somewhere.” — @_AllEyesOnAmb
“Top of Highlands Bowl on a bluebird day today in Aspen. Got some good 12,000ft training laps in with some fresh pow turns to follow Ski and ski boot #Aspen #skiing #colorado” — @sashadigiulian
“Aspen looks good on us #aspen #aspensnowmass #alpinecoaster #aspencolorado” — @BrittanySlam
The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.
